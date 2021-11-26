Death Notices Friday November 26th 2021

Pamela Dorothy Santarone

HAMILTON - Pamela Dorothy Santarone, 86, of Hamilton passed Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Namaus Kevin Sandberg

MISSOULA - Namaus Kevin Sandberg, 5, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Evelyn Lea Sandberg

MISSOULA - Evelyn Lea Sandberg, 3, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Francis L. "Frank" Cote

STEVENSVILLE - Francis L. "Frank" Cote, 75, passed away in the afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.