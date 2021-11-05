Death Notices Friday November 5th 2021

Henry A. Richards

Missoula - Henry A. Richards, 63, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

John Thomas Malinowski

Missoula – John Thomas Malinowski, 82, of Missoula died Wednesday October 3, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.

Christopher Joseph Mehring

Dillon - Christopher Joseph Mehring, 56, of Dillon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St Patrick’s Providence Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements will be posted later.