Death Notices Friday October 15th 2021
Leilani Jo Rus

Missoula – Leilani Jo Rusk, 80, of Missoula died  Monday October 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Beverly Wetzel

Beverly Wetzel, 91, of Missoula passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

 Wayne G. Stevens

VICTOR - Wayne G. Stevens, 83, of Victor passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home of natural causes.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

