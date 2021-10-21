Death Notices Friday October 22nd 2021

Mark D. Metesh

Mark D. Metesh, 68, of Philipsburg, Montana, died Tuesday, October 19 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula, Montana.

Wayne Russel Nunley

Stevensville - Wayne Russel Nunley, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, October 18, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Albert Dean “Dino” Forest

Albert Dean “Dino” Forest, 58, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.