Death Notices Friday October 29th 2021

Daniel J. Smith
Missoula – Daniel J. Smith, 80, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Services will be held in the spring. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Donna L. Sutherland-Copeland
Corvallis - Donna L. Sutherland-Copeland, 88 of Corvallis passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Donald Dee Blair
Donald Dee Blair passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the age of 87, in Deer Lodge, Montana, at The Ivy. No services are planned at this time, but a memorial will be held at a later date. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the full obituary and share condolences, visit: franzen-davis.com.