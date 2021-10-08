 Skip to main content
Death Notices Friday October 8th 2021
Death Notices Friday October 8th 2021

Michael L. Maes

Missoula – Michael L. Maes, 52, of Missoula  died Mon. Oct. 4, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Gary Dennis Tromp

Hot Springs – Gary Dennis Tromp, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Hot Springs Health and Rehab. Funeral services for Gary are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marvin Enderlin

Marvin Enderlin, 79, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.   

Creta M. Vasecka

Missoula - Creta M. Vasecka, 87, passed away early in the morning, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Hillside Manor.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Joshua D. "Josh" Larson

Missoula - Joshua D. "Josh" Larson, 36, passed away unexpectedly, early in the morning Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home in Missoula.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

