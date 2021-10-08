Death Notices Friday October 8th 2021

Michael L. Maes

Missoula – Michael L. Maes, 52, of Missoula died Mon. Oct. 4, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Gary Dennis Tromp

Hot Springs – Gary Dennis Tromp, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Hot Springs Health and Rehab. Funeral services for Gary are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marvin Enderlin

Marvin Enderlin, 79, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Creta M. Vasecka