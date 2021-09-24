Death Notices Friday September 24th 2021

Robert Louis Rang

Missoula ~ Robert Louis Rang, 79, Of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com

Paul Harshbarger

Missoula ~ Paul Harshbarger, 93, of Missoula, passed away at his home ( Beehive homes of Missoula) on Thursday September 16, 2021.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. gardencityfh.com

Chyrl R. Wagar

STEVENSVILLE - Chyrl R. Wagar, 66, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Peter M. Pfau

Victor - Peter M. Pfau, 87, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Victor surrounded by family. Services are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone