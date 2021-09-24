Death Notices Friday September 24th 2021

Betty L. Touchette
Betty L. Touchette of Frenchtown, MT passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
John Stewart Thornton
MISSOULA ~ John Stewart Thornton, 59, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Misso
John Robert LaFave
Missoula, ~ John Robert LaFave III, 45, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.
Eldon Arvon
Missoula – Eldon Arvon Champion, 86, of Missoula died Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Shirley Ann Brogger
Missoula ~ Shirley Ann Brogger, 90, of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at BeeHive homes in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com
Robert Louis Rang
Missoula ~ Robert Louis Rang, 79, Of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com
Paul Harshbarger
Missoula ~ Paul Harshbarger, 93, of Missoula, passed away at his home ( Beehive homes of Missoula) on Thursday September 16, 2021.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. gardencityfh.com
Chyrl R. Wagar
STEVENSVILLE - Chyrl R. Wagar, 66, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Peter M. Pfau
Victor - Peter M. Pfau, 87, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Victor surrounded by family. Services are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone
Missoula- Formerly of Butte – Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone, 73, of Missoula, formerly of Butte, Mt. died Friday September 17, 2021 at her residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
John W. Walz
HAMILTON - John W. Walz, 88, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Jacob Patrick Gentri
Jacob Patrick Gentri, age 32, of Moses Lake, WA (formerly of Missoula, MT) passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Jacob was born March 19, 1989. An obituary will follow.
Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald
MISSOULA ~ Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald, 72, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula
Leroy Seabrook Brown
Leroy Seabrook Brown, age 72, of Lolo, passed away on September 20, 2021. A celebration of life is planned for a later date with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
John D. Moore
Missoula ~ John D. Moore, 60, of Missoula, passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.gardencityfh.com