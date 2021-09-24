 Skip to main content
Death Notices Friday September 24th 2021
Betty L. Touchette

Betty L. Touchette of Frenchtown, MT passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

John Stewart Thornton

MISSOULA ~ John Stewart Thornton, 59, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Misso

John Robert LaFave

Missoula, ~ John Robert LaFave III, 45, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.   Gardencityfh.com.

Eldon Arvon

Missoula – Eldon Arvon Champion, 86, of Missoula died Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Shirley Ann Brogger

Missoula ~ Shirley Ann Brogger, 90, of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at BeeHive homes in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City  Funeral Home. gardencityfh.com

Robert Louis Rang

Missoula ~ Robert Louis Rang, 79, Of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.        gardencityfh.com

Paul Harshbarger

Missoula ~ Paul Harshbarger, 93, of Missoula, passed away at his home ( Beehive homes of Missoula) on Thursday September 16, 2021.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.  gardencityfh.com

Chyrl R. Wagar

STEVENSVILLE - Chyrl R. Wagar, 66, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

 Peter M. Pfau

Victor  -  Peter M. Pfau, 87, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Victor surrounded by family.  Services are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone

Missoula- Formerly of Butte – Cynthia MacKenzie Kneebone, 73, of Missoula, formerly of Butte, Mt. died Friday September 17, 2021 at her residence.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

John W. Walz

 HAMILTON - John W. Walz, 88, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jacob Patrick Gentri

Jacob Patrick Gentri, age 32, of Moses Lake, WA (formerly of Missoula, MT) passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Jacob was born March 19, 1989. An obituary will follow.

Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald

MISSOULA ~ Rebecca Ann “Becki” Archibald, 72, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula

Leroy Seabrook Brown

Leroy Seabrook Brown, age 72, of Lolo, passed away on September 20, 2021.  A celebration of life is planned for a later date with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

John D. Moore

Missoula ~ John D. Moore, 60, of Missoula, passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.gardencityfh.com

