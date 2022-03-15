Death Notices March 15th 2022

Dr. Robert A. Eastwood

DARBY — Dr. Robert A. Eastwood, 84, of Darby, passed away Friday, March 11 at his home South of Darby.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Frances Manuel

MISSOULA — Frances Manuel, 95, of Missoula, formerly Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Friday, March 11 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Helen Cole

MISSOULA — Helen Cole, 88, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 11 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marion Cary Nicklay

MISSOULA — Marion Cary Nicklay, 81, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 13 at St. Patrick providence hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Milton “Milt” Datsopoulos

MISSOULA — Milton “Milt” Datsopoulos, 81, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 12 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.