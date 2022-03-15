Death Notices March 15th 2022

Dr. Robert A. Eastwood
DARBY — Dr. Robert A. Eastwood, 84, of Darby, passed away Friday, March 11 at his home South of Darby.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Frances Manuel
MISSOULA — Frances Manuel, 95, of Missoula, formerly Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Friday, March 11 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Helen Cole
MISSOULA — Helen Cole, 88, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 11 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marion Cary Nicklay
MISSOULA — Marion Cary Nicklay, 81, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 13 at St. Patrick providence hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com
Milton “Milt” Datsopoulos
MISSOULA — Milton “Milt” Datsopoulos, 81, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 12 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.