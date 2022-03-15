 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices March 15th 2022

  • 0

Dr. Robert A. Eastwood

DARBY — Dr. Robert A. Eastwood, 84, of Darby, passed away Friday, March 11 at his home South of Darby.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Frances Manuel

MISSOULA — Frances Manuel, 95, of Missoula, formerly Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Friday, March 11 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Helen Cole

MISSOULA — Helen Cole, 88, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 11 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marion Cary Nicklay

MISSOULA — Marion Cary Nicklay, 81, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 13 at St. Patrick providence hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Milton “Milt” Datsopoulos

MISSOULA — Milton “Milt” Datsopoulos, 81, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 12 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News