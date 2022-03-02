Death Notices March 2nd 20222

Patricia Sue Kauffman (nee Bareiss)

Patricia Sue Kauffman (nee Bareiss), 79, of Lolo, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Stephanie K. "Steph" Lawson

HAMILTON — Stephanie K. "Steph" Lawson, 56, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marilyn Joyce “M.J.” Wells

HELENA — Marilyn Joyce “M.J.” Wells, 87, of Helena, formerly of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The BeeHive Assisted Living in Helena.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Logan Loren Eugene Herring

HAMILTON — Logan Loren Eugene Herring, 73, died unexpectedly in his motor vehicle in Hamilton, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Cynthia M. Warden

HAMILTON — Cynthia M. Warden, 68 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Fred M. Fowler

STEVENSVILLE — Fred M. Fowler, 75, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at St. James Hospital in Butte. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.