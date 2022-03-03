 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices March 3rd 2022

Joseph Wulfekuhle

Joseph Wulfekuhle, 65, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at his home in Missoula. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

William Wyatt

PHILIPSBURG — William Wyatt, 77, of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home in Philipsburg. 

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Susan J. Goeddel

Susan J. Goeddel, 63, passed away in the afternoon, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Donna Marie Pierce

Donna Marie Pierce, 74, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

