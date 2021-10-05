Death Notices October 4th 2021

Frank Kibbee

Missoula ~ Frank Kibbee Wiley Jackson, 29, of Missoula passed away on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at his home in Missoula.

James C. "Jimmy" Humphreys

HAMILTON - James C. "Jimmy" Humphreys, 62, of Hamilton passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Bonnie Hiatt

Missoula ~ Bonnie Hiatt, 82, of Missoula, Passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s hospital in Missoula,

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens funeral home a Missoula.

Sunset memorial cemetery.com