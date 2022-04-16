Death Notices Saturday April 16th 2022

Marjorie Louise (Hollibaugh Sawyer) Dinius

Marjorie Louise (Hollibaugh Sawyer) Dinius, 78, of Lolo, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. Obituary to follow.

Nita L. Touse

HAMILTON — Nita L. Touse, 87, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

James L. Lee

James L. Lee 93, passed on March 30, 2022 in Sun Lakes, AZ.

Terry James Prongua

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs, passed away on April 11, 2022.

Services are entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes, Plains, MT.