Death Notices Saturday April 2 2022

Pastor Kent C. Stenze

HAMILTON — Pastor Kent C. Stenzel, 74 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Sue L. Ballas

Sue L. Ballas, 79, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Deborah Kuntz

Deborah Kuntz, 64, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.