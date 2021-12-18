 Skip to main content
Death Notices Saturday December 18th 2021

Virginia M. Buhl

Virginia M. Buhl, 94, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. 

John G. 'Jack' Robinson

MISSOULA – John G. “Jack” Robinson, 91, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Jess Anthony Keller

CHARLO – Jess Anthony Keller, 75, passed away at St. Luke’s Community Hospital on Dec. 15.

Services are planned for this spring in Livingston.

