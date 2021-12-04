 Skip to main content
Death Notices Saturday December 4th 2021

Glen J. Bowen

MISSOULA - Glen J. Bowen, 95, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

John W. Newhoff

HAMILTON - John W. Newhoff, 57, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his home.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marvel J. "Jean" Angel

HAMILTON - Marvel J. "Jean" Angel, 88, passed away in the evening, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at  home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Stephan Thomas “Steve” VanderHorst

MISSOULA – Stephan Thomas “Steve” VanderHorst, 75, of Missoula died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at his residence.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

