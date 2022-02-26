Death Notices Saturday February 26th 2022

Billie E. Dallman

FLORENCE — Billie E. Dallman, 93, of Florence passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

John “Jack” Mondloch

John “Jack” Mondloch, 72, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital of Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

Joseph Cancellare

Joseph Cancellare, 89, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Community Medical Center of Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com

Noel Hoell

Noel Hoell, 82, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at his home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

Frank “Francis” J. Schuit

Frank “Francis” J. Schuit, 67, of St. Maries, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

William "Bill" Wyatt

PHILLIPSBURG — William "Bill" Wyatt, 77, passed away at his home in Phillipsburg, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.