Death Notices Saturday February 26th 2022

Billie E. Dallman
FLORENCE — Billie E. Dallman, 93, of Florence passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
John “Jack” Mondloch
John “Jack” Mondloch, 72, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital of Missoula.
Joseph Cancellare
Joseph Cancellare, 89, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Community Medical Center of Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Gardencityfh.com
Noel Hoell
Noel Hoell, 82, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at his home in Missoula.
Frank “Francis” J. Schuit
Frank “Francis” J. Schuit, 67, of St. Maries, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital in Missoula.
William "Bill" Wyatt
PHILLIPSBURG — William "Bill" Wyatt, 77, passed away at his home in Phillipsburg, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.