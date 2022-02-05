Death Notices Saturday February 5th 2022

John Gunterman

John Gunterman, 73, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Bradley W Culbreath

ALBERTON — Bradley W Culbreath, 44, of Alberton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Phillipsburg. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory of Missoula, Gardencityfh.com.

Glenn D. Cook

DEER LODGE - Glenn D. Cook, 93, of Deer Lodge, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Saint Patrick's Providence Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory of Missoula, Gardencityfh.com.

Dolores Walker

POLSON — Dolores Walker, 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services for Dolores are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Martha Campbell

Martha Campbell, 80, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Lureau

Patricia A. Lureau, 77, of Missoula, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.