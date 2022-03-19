Death Notices Saturday March 19th 2022

Jeremy Pickering

St. Ignatius Jeremy Pickering, 37 passed away March 8th in St. Ignatius. Services will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2 pm in the Cornerstone Church in St. Ignatius.

Susanna Normandeau

Ronan - Susanna Normandeau, 88, passed away March 14th at St Luke's Community Hospital in Ronan. Cremation has taken place and services are planned for later this year.

Richard K. Urata

HAMILTON - Richard K. Urata, 79 of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital, in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mark D. Spencer

Stevensville - Mark D. Spencer, 76, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Ivy at Deer Lodge Care Center in Deer Lodge. Condolences and memories may shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Ronald Kenneth Hasley

Polson – Ronald Kenneth Hasley, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Memorial services for Ronald are pending.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.