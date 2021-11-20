Death Notices Saturday November 20th 2021

Charles L. Eyer

MISSOULA – Charles L. Eyer, 77, of Missoula died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Larry A. Spriggs

HUSON - Larry A. Spriggs, 82, passed away, due to COVID-19, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Jim R. Davenport (James)

Jim R. Davenport (James), passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.