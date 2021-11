Missoula - Jack R. Stelling, 81, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula Memory Care in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Ronan - Christine Wingender, 63, passed away at St Luke's on the Nov. 3. A visitation will be held at the Foster Funeral Home on Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.