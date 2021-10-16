Death Notices Saturday October 16th 2021

Carol E. Barnes

Hamilton - Carol E. Barnes, 79 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Deloris F. Bay

CORVALLIS – Deloris F. Bay passed away Oct. 7, 2021, at the age of 97. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Terry W. Burgess

Terry W. Burgess, 46, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael John Nichols

CORVALLIS - Michael John Nichols, 71, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Aaron C. Hawinson

Hamilton- Aaron C. Hawinson passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home in Hamilton. Services have been postponed and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.