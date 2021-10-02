Death Notices Saturday October 1st 2021

Ellen Gregg
Ellen Gregg, 93, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Clifford O. Iverson
Clifford O. Iverson, age 88, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home
Robert J. Applegate
Missoula – Robert J. Applegate, Sr., 93, of Missoula died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.
Robert Francis Jolicoeur
Robert Francis Jolicoeur, age 72, passed away on 9/25/2021. He is in the care of the Neptune Society.
Claire “Jean” Honodel
Claire “Jean” Honodel, 88, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.