Death Notices Saturday October 1st 2021

Ellen Gregg

Ellen Gregg, 93, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Clifford O. Iverson

Clifford O. Iverson, age 88, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home

Robert J. Applegate

Missoula – Robert J. Applegate, Sr., 93, of Missoula died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Robert Francis Jolicoeur

Robert Francis Jolicoeur, age 72, passed away on 9/25/2021. He is in the care of the Neptune Society.

Claire “Jean” Honodel

Claire “Jean” Honodel, 88, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.