Death Notices Saturday October 23nd 2021

Shirley A. Stevens

Missoula – Shirley A. Stevens, 74, of Missoula died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Vivian A. Vance

Ronan – Vivian A. Vance, age 93, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at St. Luke Extended Care.

Funeral services for Vivian are pending.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

Walter “Scott” June Jr.

Walter “Scott” June Jr., 71, of Bonner passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.