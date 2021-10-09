Death Notices Saturday October 9th 2021

Matthew Charles Mitchell

HAMILTON - Matthew Charles Mitchell, 43, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Sharon L. Nelson

Sharon L. Nelson, 76, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Village Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Edward George “Ed” Kiernan

Missoula – Edward George “Ed” Kiernan, 88, of Missoula died Oct. 3, 2021 at Village Health and Rehabilitation Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.