 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices Saturday October 9th 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices Saturday October 9th 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Charles Mitchell

HAMILTON - Matthew Charles Mitchell, 43, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Sharon L. Nelson

Sharon L. Nelson, 76, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Village Health and Rehabilitation Center.  Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Edward George “Ed” Kiernan

Missoula – Edward George “Ed” Kiernan, 88, of Missoula died Oct. 3, 2021 at Village Health and Rehabilitation Center.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News