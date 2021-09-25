Death Notices September 25th 2021

Kenneth G. "Ken" Rumbaugh

HAMILTON — Kenneth G. "Ken" Rumbaugh, 74, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Community Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Shirley Ann Brogger

MISSOULA — Shirley Ann Brogger, 90, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Sept. 13 at BeeHive Homes in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home at gardencityfh.com.

Leroy Seabrook Brown

LOLO — Leroy Seabrook Brown, age 72, of Lolo, passed away on Sept. 20. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert “Bob” J. Seim