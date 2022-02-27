Death Notices Sunday February 27th 2022

Sally W. Phillips
Sally W. Phillips, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Riverside Health and Rehab in Missoula following a short illness. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
