Death Notices Sunday March 20th 2022

George Washington Glasser

HAMILTON — George Washington Glasser, 89 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the comfort of his home, with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

