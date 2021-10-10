Death Notices Sunday October 10th 2021

Stephen Lawrence Reichelt

Stephen Lawrence Reichelt, 56, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: SimpleCremationMT.com.

Gerald A. “Jerry” Watkins

Gerald A. “Jerry” Watkins, age 77 of Bonner, passed away Thursday Oct. 7, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Cremation will take place with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Daniel Abolos

Superior – Daniel Abolos, 77, of Superior died Thursday Oct. 7, 2021 at the Mineral County Community Hospital in Superior. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.