Death Notices Thursday December 23rd 2021

Brenda J. Moderie

Brenda J. Moderie, 57, of Missoula, Montana passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jeremy J. Kinross-Wright

MISSOULA – Jeremy J. Kinross-Wright, 78, of Missoula died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Bruce A. Sorenson

Bruce A. Sorenson, 58, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his residence in Missoula following a battle with cancer. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Wanda Rae Burkhart

HAMILTON - Wanda Rae Burkhart, 85, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Susan Johnson

MISSOULA – Susan Johnson, 68, passed away in Helena on Dec. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Norman Balko

Norman Balko, 95, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, surrounded by his loving family.

Services under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

