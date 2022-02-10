Death Notices Thursday February 10th 2022

Diana Pauline Jacobson

Diana Pauline Jacobson, 55, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Ellis A. Brunner

HAMILTON — Ellis A. Brunner, 83, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William R. Anderson

GRANTSDALE — William R. Anderson, 90, passed away early in the morning, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Laura Short

STEVENSVILLE — Laura Short, 67 of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at her home in Stevensville.

Jesse A. Ficek

CRESWELL, ORE. — Jesse A. Ficek, 51, tragically passed away in the evening,Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

John B. Malletta

BOISE — John B. Malletta, age 54 of Boise and formerly of Missoula passed away of natural causes at his home Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced. A full obituary will follow. Local arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.