Death Notices Thursday January 13th 2022

Brandon Weber

Brandon Weber, 40, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Gerald Good

RAVALLI – Gerald Good, 82, of Ravalli passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula.   

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com

Thelma "Sis" Gilbert

MISSOULA – Thelma "Sis" Gilbert, 93, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Bee Hive Homes.  Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Beverly Bellusci

Beverly Bellusci, 90, of Missoula passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

