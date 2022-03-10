Death Notices Thursday March 10th 2022

Victor J. Wadley

Victor J. Wadley, 66, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Terry Lee Greensweight

Terry Lee Greensweight, 74, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Mary Dougherty Alexander

FRENCHTOWN — Mary Dougherty Alexander, age 92 of Frenchtown, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home, of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Patricia A. McKinley

STEVENSVILLE — Patricia A. McKinley, 77, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Discovery Care in Hamilton. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Joan Marie Silva

DARBY — Joan Marie Silva, 83, of Darby passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home, of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.