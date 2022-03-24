Death Notices Thursday March 24th 2022

Steven N. Hasterlik

Steven N. Hasterlik, 71, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Monday, March 21st 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Mark D. Spencer

Stevensville - Mark D. Spencer, 76, of Stevensville passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Ivy at Deer Lodge Care Center in Deer Lodge. Condolences and memories may shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Guenter H. Lange

Lolo - Guenter H. Lange, 93, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home in Lolo surrounded by family. Services are pending and will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

John H. Miller

Polson – John H. Miller, age 65, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, NV.

Memorial services for John are pending.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Robert "Bob" Allen

Hamilton - Robert "Bob" Allen, 87, passed away early in the morning, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his son's home in St.Regis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Violet L. Freeman

Hamilton - Violet L. Freeman, 95 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Barbara E. Harrison

Corvallis - Barbara E. Harrison, 82 of Corvallis passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.