Death Notices Thursday November 4th 2021

Barbara Matye Maier

Barbara Matye Maier 63 of Missoula passed away Oct. 28 from cancer peacefully with her family at her side. Cremation has taken place and per her request there will be no funeral.

Betty Francis Lombard,

Missoula - Formerly of Philipsburg - Betty Francis Lombard, 92, of Missoula, formerly of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at The Bee Hive Homes Assisted Living Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Cheryl A. Draper

Pablo – Cheryl A. Draper, age 67, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at her residence.

There are no services planned at this time for Cheryl. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marilyn Jacobson Easter

Missoula - Marilyn Jacobson Easter, 87, of Missoula passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at her home at The Springs of Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City funeral home at Missoula. Gardencityfuneralhome.com.

Philip D. Brick

Missoula – Philip D. Brick, 91, of Missoula died Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021 at The Bee Hive Homes Assisted Living Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Beryl W. Jones

Hamilton - Beryl W. Jones, 92, passed away in the afternoon, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.