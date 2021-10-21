Death Notices Thursday October 21st 2021

Missoula - Lucille Marie Synek, 54, was injured due to a tragic hit and run outside of WinCo Foods on Reserve Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She later died at the hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.