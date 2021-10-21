 Skip to main content
Death Notices Thursday October 21st 2021
Death Notices Thursday October 21st 2021

Lisa Anne Dandrea Ducharme

Missoula – Lisa Anne Dandrea Ducharme, 62, of Missoula died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Missoula. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Dale Wingo

Dale Wingo, 66, of Missoula passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Mark D. Metesh

Mark D. Metesh, of Philipsburg passed away Oct. 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lucille Marie Synek

Missoula - Lucille Marie Synek, 54, was injured due to a tragic hit and run outside of WinCo Foods on Reserve Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She later died at the hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

James Allen “Jim” Klier

MISSOULA - James Allen “Jim” Klier, 72, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Holly M. Fields-Williams

Pinesdale - Holly M. Fields-Williams, 54, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Dale E. Fowler

CORVALLIS - Dale E. Fowler, 81, of Corvallis passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

