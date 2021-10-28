Death Notices Thursday October 28th 2021

Philip B. Donally

Philip B. Donally, 89, of Superior, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Mineral County Hospital, Superior. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes, Plains.

Carolyn J. Tompkins

Carolyn J. Tompkins, 79, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Edward J. “Ed” Schlauch

Missoula – Edward J. “Ed” Schlauch, 82, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.