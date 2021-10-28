 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices Thursday October 28th 2021

  • 0

Philip B. Donally

Philip B. Donally, 89, of Superior, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Mineral County Hospital, Superior. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes, Plains.

Carolyn J. Tompkins

Carolyn J. Tompkins, 79, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Edward J. “Ed” Schlauch

Missoula – Edward J. “Ed” Schlauch, 82, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News