Wilmer “Bill” Bewley, 80, of Deer Lodge, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dr. Robert “Bob” Seim, age 84, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 21 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes. Memorial services are pending and will be announced. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.