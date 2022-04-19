 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices Tuesday April 19th 2022

  •

Mary Beth Beavers

MISSOULA ~ Mary Beth Beavers, 90, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements a under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Madelyn J. Minner

Madelyn J. Minner, 93, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her residence in Missoula under the care of Hospice of Missoula. The family is being served by the Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

 Richard E. Betts

Missoula - Richard E. Betts, 93, Of Missoula, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Garden Cityfh.com

