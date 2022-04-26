Death Notices Tuesday April 26th 2022

John Lindburg

MISSOULA — John Lindburg, 80, of Missoula, passed away in Arizona. Service and obituary to follow.

Allan Mathews

MISSOULA — Allan Mathews, 73, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, April 21 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James L. "Jim" Ferrell

MISSOULA — James L. "Jim" Ferrell, 77, passed away in the morning, Saturday, April 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Maria Worden

VICTOR — Maria Worden, 82, passed away in the evening, Sunday, April 24 at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Gerard “Jerry” Lemieux

MISSOULA — Gerard “Jerry” Lemieux, 72, of Missoula, passed away at his residence in Missoula on Saturday, April 23. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.