Death Notices Tuesday December 11th 2022

Cindy Lou Dominick

HAMILTON - Cindy Lou Dominick, 76, of Hamilton passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Pioneer Health and Rehab in Dillon. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William E. “Bill” Olson

William E. “Bill” Olson, age 76, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan.

Memorial services for Bill will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

William “Bill” E. Mytty Jr

William “Bill” E. Mytty Jr, 82, of Missoula, Montana, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence in Missoula following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.