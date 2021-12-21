Death Notices Tuesday December 21st 2021

Rosemary Hayden

Missoula - Rosemary Hayden, 85, formerly of Hamilton, passed away in the night, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Village Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Lois M. Valentine

Missoula – Lois M. Valentine, 101, of Missoula died Saturday December 18, 2021 at her residence. Garden City Funeral Home is in care arrangements.

Scott C. Marine

DARBY - Scott C. Marine, Sr., 72, of Darby passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home in Darby of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Audrey A. Hobbs

HAMILTON - Audrey A. Hobbs, 84, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Elaine Carol Geiser

MISSOULA ~ Elaine Carol Geiser, 70, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Ruth S. Pyron

Ruth S. Pyron, 85, of Florence, Montana, passed away on November 29th, 2021. Arrangements have been cared for by Just Cremation Montana.

Lee Alderdice

Polson – Lee Alderdice, age 96, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at The Pines of Polson.

Memorial services for Lee will be held in the spring of 2022. There will be an obituary to follow.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Timothy Rumph

Timothy Rumph, 61, of Missoula passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Shirley Jean Kilgore

CORVALLIS - Shirley Jean Kilgore, 92, of Corvallis passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.