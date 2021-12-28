 Skip to main content
Death Notices Tuesday December 28th 2021

Esther Burkhardt

Hamilton - Esther Burkhardt, 91, passed away in the afternoon, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Valley View Estates Health & Rehabilitation.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Kathryn M. Truzzolino

Missoula – Kathryn M. Truzzolino, 88, of Missoula died Wednesday December 22, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Robert “Bob” Bilyeu

Robert “Bob” Bilyeu, 68, of Stevensville passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

