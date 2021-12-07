Death Notices Tuesday December 7th 2021

Baby Paul Clyde Converse III
Redding, California - Baby Paul Clyde Converse III, was stillborn Thursday evening, December 2, 2021, at the Bitterroot Health Hospital in Hamilton, due to complications with the umbilical cord. The family resides in Darby, Montana. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Nancy Ann Schiemann
HAMILTON - Nancy Ann Schiemann, 84, of Hamilton passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Diane Gelernter
Missoula~ Diane Gelernter, 90, passed away Sunday December 5, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. gardencityfh.com.