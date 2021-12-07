Death Notices Tuesday December 7th 2021

Redding, California - Baby Paul Clyde Converse III, was stillborn Thursday evening, December 2, 2021, at the Bitterroot Health Hospital in Hamilton, due to complications with the umbilical cord. The family resides in Darby, Montana. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com