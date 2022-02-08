Death Notices Tuesday February 8th 2022

Michael Allen Zeller

CORVALLIS – Michael Allen Zeller, 64, of Corvallis passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Dianne Kay Schultz

Polson – Dianne Kay Schultz, age 75, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Polson Health & Rehab.

Memorial services for Dianne will be held in the summer of 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Roberta Y. "Bobbi" Gould

HAMILTON - Roberta Y. "Bobbi" Gould, 89, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donna Brovold

Donna Brovold 79, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Tuesday, February 1st 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.