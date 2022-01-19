Death Notices Tuesday January 19th 2022

Elmer Ford

Elmer Ford, 60, of Missoula passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

George “Bob” Underhill

Huson— George “Bob” Underhill, 93, of Huson, passed away at his home in Huson.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory. Gardencityfh.com.

Irene German

Irene German, 92, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Susanne L. Bessac

MISSOULA— Susanne L. Bessac, 92, of Missoula, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

George Stonehocker

Ronan— George Stonehocker, age 95, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Beehive Homes in Kalispell, Montana.

Funeral services for George will be private by the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Harold Van Dye

Harold Van Dye, 75, of Missoula passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Eric W. Hefty

MISSOULA— Eric W. Hefty, 77, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Charles "Chuck" L. Shulund

Stevensville— Charles "Chuck" L. Shulund, 88 of Stevensville passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Raffaele Imbagliazzo

Raffaele Imbagliazzo, 18, of Missoula passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Wilbur Stedman

Missoula— Wilbur Stedman, 85, passed away at his home on January 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Richard E. Marcum

HAMILTON— Richard E. Marcum, 95, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.