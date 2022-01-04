Death Notices Tuesday January 4th 2022

Dixon - Kip L. Courville, 47, passed away on Dec 31st in Hot Springs.

Services are planned for later this week. Foster Funeral Home of St.

Ignatius is assisting the family with arrangements.

Missoula - Barbara K. Noel, 101, passed away in the evening, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Polson-Mark Layne Goetsch, age 67, passed away December 30, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Missoula passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Springs of Bozeman. Arrangements are under the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Home of Bozeman. Full obituary to follow.

Eldora Haug Landman, 102, of Missoula passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

