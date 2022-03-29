Death Notices Tuesday March 29th 2022

Raymond L. Cannon

MISSOULA ~ Raymond L. Cannon, 56, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lough

MISSOULA ~ Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lough, 75, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Rachael E. Weissman

Hamilton - Rachael E. Weissman, 48, from Hudson, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her parents home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Cornelia H. Ryan

Arlee – Cornelia H. Ryan, 75, passed away at her home on March 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

June G. Starkey

June G. Starkey, 95, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.