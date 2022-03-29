Death Notices Tuesday March 29th 2022

Raymond L. Cannon
MISSOULA ~ Raymond L. Cannon, 56, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lough
MISSOULA ~ Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lough, 75, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Rachael E. Weissman
Hamilton - Rachael E. Weissman, 48, from Hudson, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her parents home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Cornelia H. Ryan
Arlee – Cornelia H. Ryan, 75, passed away at her home on March 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
June G. Starkey
June G. Starkey, 95, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.