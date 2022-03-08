 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices Tuesday March 8th 2022

Courtney Jay Poulsen (Court)

Courtney Jay Poulsen (Court), passed away on Friday, March 4. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Robert L. Bowman

DARBY — Robert L. Bowman, 71, of Darby, passed away Friday, March 4 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jean Sobolik

MISSOULA — Jean Sobolik, 82, of Missoula, formerly of Great Falls, passed away Saturday, March 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home.

Frances “Fran” M. Gallagher

MISSOULA — Frances “Fran” M. Gallagher, 89, of Missoula, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, March 5 at her residence in Missoula. The family is being served by Sunset Cemetery and Funeral Home.

Terrence L. "Scooter" Adams

HAMILTON — Terrence L. "Scooter" Adams, 78, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 7 at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Mary Lou Allen

HAMILTON — Mary Lou Allen, 86, passed away early in the morning, Monday, March 7 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

