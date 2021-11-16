 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices Tuesday November 16th 2021

  • 0

William “Peter” Keefer III

William “Peter” Keefer III, 88, of Missoula passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lynne L. Hanford

Missoula – Lynne L. Hanford, 80, of Missoula died Friday November 12, 2021 at her residence.  Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Martin W. "Marty" Maclay,

Florence - Martin W. "Marty" Maclay, 67, passed away in the night, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Rochelle A. "Shelli" Spriggs

Huson - Rochelle A. "Shelli" Spriggs, 72, passed away in the afternoon, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiyo Endowment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News