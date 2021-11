Death Notices Tuesday November 2nd 2021

Donald Allan Peterson

Donald Allan Peterson, age 90, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Beehive Homes. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Steven G. Peterson

Steven G. Peterson, 64 of Seeley Lake, Montana, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Montana following a brief illness. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home.

Edelgard “Edie” Ediger,

Edelgard “Edie” Ediger, age 83, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Vickie Murphy

Vickie Murphy, 70, of Missoula passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.